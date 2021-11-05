Test your smoke alarms when you turn back your clocks

DAYTON — Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms when you turn back your clocks this weekend. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

Make certain there is a working smoke alarm on every level of your home. Also check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such as batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

The Red Cross provides installation of free smoke alarms — simply call 844-207-4509 to set up an installation appointment.

In addition, practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in the household until they can get out in less than two minutes — that’s the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with a family. Dwnload a free Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).