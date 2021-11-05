Maier named Sidney Kiwanis’ September Teen of the Month

HOUSTON — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Megan Maier their September 2021 Teen of the Month.

Maier is a senior at Houston Local High School. Maier achieves a 4.0 GPA and currently ranks first in her class. She is the daughter of Ryan and Gina Maier, of Houston.

Her academic activities and academic honors and awards include: Spanish Circle, Academia, National Honor Society, Student Council, Leadership Council, Band, Senior Class President, and Honor Roll.

Her extracurricular, community activities include: FFA, Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Environmental Club, Mass Server at Sts. Peter and Paul Church.

Maier’s extracurricular, community honors and awards include: FFA President, second Team All SCAL for Volleyball and Basketball. First Team All SCAL for Softball.

After high school graduation, Maier currently plans to attend either the University of Cincinnati or the University of Dayton with a major in chemical engineering.