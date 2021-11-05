Hix to compete in charity Lip Sync Battle on Nov. 13

Lip Sync contestant Eileen Hix is the Associate Pastor at Sidney First United Methodist Church and is prepped for the sixth season of SCARF’s Lip Sync Battle. Hix will compete for the title on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets can be purchased from the contestants, and anyone can vote for Dr. Wagner and find out more information by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

