Rustic Hope helps county children, families

RUSSIA — Rustic Hope is preparing for its first Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day and plans to use gifts to purchase diapers for the children of Shelby County and surrounding areas. The Russia-area organization provides parenting classes, adoption information, food, transportation, clothing, baby supplies, temporary housing and more.

“We have approximately 1,100 mommas that come out and get diapers. We provide two packs of diapers per month for each child,” said Rustic Hope founder Connie McEldowney. “If each momma has two kids in diapers, that’s 2,200 children in diapers. That’s 4,400 packs of diapers we give out every single month. So, as you can see, the need is very big!”

In addition to financial contributions, Rustic Hope accepts baby items, nonperishable food, car seats, used autos, gift cards, new or gently used baby clothing, household items and furniture. Pregnant women and mothers seek help from the faith-based organization at its location on Simon Rd, known as The Shed, and from St. Paul’s Place, a former church building in Willowdell donated to Rustic Hope. Classes are offered on financial management, auto maintenance, cooking, Bible study, First Aid, CPR, and other life skills to help women succeed on their own.

To support Rustic Hope on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Rustic Hope noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Rustic Hope, 3666 Simon Road, Russia. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.