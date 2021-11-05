Samaritan Works helps those battling addiction

SIDNEY — Thanks to the generosity of Shelby County residents, Samaritan Works continues its vital mission of providing a safe, healthy and sober environment for those battling addiction. The organization will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts for education for those within their program and staff members.

“The addition of the True Thought cognitive-behavioral learning program is being implemented, largely thanks to Match Day gifts,” said R. Michael Johnson, Samaritan Works executive director. “The True Thought program helps recovering addicts adapt their thinking and actions to better reflect the kind of person they want to be – rather than continuing the past thoughts and actions of addiction.”

Match Day gifts will support the addition of CPR and comprehensive first aid training for all house monitors and employees of Samaritan Works, which will culminate in the participants being certified through the American Heart Association.

Match Day contributions also help with other extraordinary expenses, such as replacing worn out furnishings at both sober living homes, funding extraordinary one-time expenses, such as transportation expenses and emergency food vouchers, and participating in community awareness events.

To support Samaritan Works on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Samaritan Works noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Unit 1, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.