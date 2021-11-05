On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

There will be multiple presentations on the auditor of state award with distinction, police and fire department awards, and fire department promotions.

Council will also be introduced to two ordinances to levy special assessments for construction of certain sidewalks in Sidney, and to amend sections of the codified ordinances relating to water, sewer, stormwater and solid waste collection rates.

City Council is also expected to a resolution to authorize the granting of a revocable license to Wellspace Therapeutics for a business sign on Wapakoneta Avenue.

There will be a continued discussion of the city’s 2022 budget.

Council will also go into an executive session to discuss possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project, and the employment of a public employee/official.