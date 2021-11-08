Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

SIDNEY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens, at Sidney, Piqua, Troy and about 225 other communities across Ohio is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Anyone who does his own taxes on a program such as TurboTax is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided computers, and are mentored throughout the tax season.

Volunteers save often financially pressed senior citizens the cost of paying a private preparer and provide a calm, reassuring and steady hand in a sometimes-stressful situation.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Tax-Aide Administration Coordinator Thomas Beattie, 937-778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com, or go to the Tax-Aide website – www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.