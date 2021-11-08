Court hands down sentences

SIDNEY — Numerous people were sentenced recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Gary A. Boswell II, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation, mandatory drug/alcohol counseling, and a fine of $250 plus the costs of prosecution, after he pleaded guilty on Sept. 16, 2021, to trafficking in drugs (marijuana) on Jan. 16, 2020, a fifth degree felony. Two other counts of trafficking in drugs (marijuana) on Jan. 30, 2020, and June 8, 2020, were dismissed.

Dejuan Edwards, 48, of Toledo, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and a requesting a sentence of probation. Edwards was initially indicted on two felony charges: improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. On or about May 18, 2021, Edwards had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle stored under the front passenger seat so that it was accessible to the driver or any passenger without leaving the vehicle. He also had a .22 caliber revolver in his possession.

On June 7, 2021, Edwards pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $15,000. Then, on or around July 13, his counsel petitioned the court with a motion to suppress based on a search without probable cause and improper search with a tracking dog. However, on Aug. 27, 2021, Edwards entered a plea of guilty for improper handling of a firearm, a fourth degree felony, and the other charge was dismissed. His weapons were forfeited. With the guilty plea, Edwards faced up to 18 months in prison and a maximum of a $5,000 fine, along with two years of subsequent probation following release.

Edwards had been previously convicted of Second Degree Homicide in Michigan.

On Oct. 25, a memorandum of support to mitigate his sentence to probation only was entered into the record. It stated he lives and works in a dangerous area in Detroit, and had, at the time of the traffic stop, been traveling back to Detroit from Atlanta, where he had attended a co-worker’s funeral, in which the killing of this coworker had “inspired fear” in him.

Forrest F. Fergus, 51, of Sidney, was sentenced to a total of 10 years of probation for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, as well as mandatory completion of treatment at WORTH or another community-based correctional facility, and all costs of prosecution. Fergus was initially charged with five counts of felony drug charges, including three for trafficking in drugs, each being a fourth degree felony, and two for aggravated trafficking in drugs, both being a fifth degree felony. On or about May 21, 2020, Fergus sold or attempted to sell the controlled substances Psilocyn and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), both of which are hallucinogens.

The grand jury found that his automobile was used in the commission of a felony.

On or around Aug. 31, Fergus entered a plea of guilty for the two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. The court dismissed the three counts of trafficking in drugs and did not take possession of his vehicle, a 2010 Ford Escape. For each count, Fergus could have incurred a maximum prison term of 18 months and fine of up to $5,000, which together totals 3 years and $10,000, along with a discretionary license suspension of six months to five years, and up to two years of probation after release.

Heather A. Glass, 40, of Troy, was sentenced to 11 months of prison for trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Glass was initially charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. On Aug. 20, 2019, Glass sold or offered to sell the stimulant Methamphetamine and the synthetic hallucinogen Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in solid form. She entered a plea of guilty on Aug. 27, 2021 for the second count of trafficking in drugs while the charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs was dismissed.

Charles R. Lapene, 51, of Botkins, was sentenced to 160 days of imprisonment at the Shelby County Jail, with eight days awarded for pre-sentence confinement. Early release is possible, the court ordered, after half of the sentence is served as long as all costs of prosecution are paid on time. On or about Jan. 8, 2021, Lapene called the Botkins’ Police Department with delusions of people chasing him. He was in possession of both Methamphetamine and methylenedioxymethampetamine (MDMA). After being charged with possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, two fifth degree felonies, on or around Aug. 23, 2021, Lapene pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor, and the court dismissed the second count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tammy R. Liles, 44, at large (of Port Jefferson), failed to appear for her scheduled sentencing on Oct. 27, 2021, for one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs. On Nov. 1, a warrant was issued to Liles’s last known address in Port Jefferson. On or about June 1, 2020, Liles was accused of selling or offering to sell Methamphetamine, a fourth degree felony.She entered a plea of not guilty on June 17, 2021, and was released on her own recognizance.

Juan Javier Augustine Recinos, 25, of Jackson Center, was sentenced to five years of probation for trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Recinos was initially indicted on two fifth degree drug-related charges: trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools. On or about June 10, 2021, Recinos prepared several bags containing marijuana for transport and distribution. On or around June 24, 2021, the grand jury found that his Taurus PT809 9mm pistol and $3,528 in cash were used in commission of or were derived from the commission of a felony, and therefore were subject to forfeiture. On Aug. 20, 2021 Recinos changed his plea from not guilty to guilty for trafficking in drugs, and the court dismissed the criminal tools charge.

The inability to follow the rules of probation resulted in additional sentencing.

Nathaniel Lynn Jackson, 35, of Sidney, was sentenced three years in prison (18 months for each count) and all prosecution costs. Jackson failed to comply with his rehabilitation sentencing after pleading guilty to two fourth degree felonies for trafficking in drugs, and therefore was found guilty of violating probation. For activities occurring on or about May 2, 2016, Jackson was was initially indicted on one fifth degree felony for possessing criminal tools, one fourth degree felony for allegedly attempting to sell marijuana in the vicinity of juveniles, and one third degree felony for allegedly attempting to sell cocaine in the vicinity of juveniles.

Tyler J. Mohr, 30, of Sidney, failed to appear for his probation revocation hearing scheduled on Oct. 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., and as a result, a warrant was issued on Oct. 29, 2021, for his arrest. Mohr admitted probable cause for probation violation on Sept. 27, 2021, and a bond of $10,000 was set. Previously Mohr was indicted on three felony drug-related charges (two fifth degree felonies and one third degree felony). He was convicted on Jan. 22, 2019 for possession of drugs (heroin), a fifth degree felony, and also was convicted of attempted tampering with evidence (in which he attempted to conceal four heroin pills inside a police cruiser), a third degree felony, which was a reduced charge. On Oct. 27, Mohr and his legal counsel separated.