Shooting under investigation

SIDNEY — A 14-year-old is listed in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after he was shot with a 12-gauge shotgun in Fort Loramie Friday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting at 1585 Cardo Road on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at approximately 11:53 p.m.

Upon deputies arriving on scene, they found a 14-year-old juvenile with a shotgun blast to the left inner arm and stomach area. There were five juveniles and one 18-year-old adult at the scene at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye.

The investigation revealed the 14-year-old juvenile had removed a shotgun from a safe at the residence and pointed it in the direction of the 18-year-old, at which time the 18-year-old grabbed the gun from the 14-year-old, pointed it at him and fired the gun. The gun was found to be a 12-gauge shotgun that was loaded with a slug round.

The 14-year-old juvenile was treated at the scene by Fort Loramie Rescue Squad and transported to Wilson Health. CareFlight transported him from Wilson Health to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, while at the time of this release he was listed in critical condition.

The 18-year-old that discharged the shotgun was identified as Kalip Crawford of Houston. The case remains under investigation at this time and as further details become available they will be released.