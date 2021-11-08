Sidney Council accepting inquiries to fill open seat

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council will begin interviewing candidates for the open seat on the City Council.

“Voters in Sidney’s Third Ward undoubtedly noticed that there was no candidate on the ballot on Nov. 2. Unfortunately, no petition for this seat was filed by a qualified elector,” said a press city of Sidney release from Mayor Mike Barhorst.

Current Third Ward Council member Edward Hamaker announced his retirement earlier this year. Hamaker has served in this position since December 2013.

Under the authority of the Sidney City Charter, the vacancy created by this circumstance shall be filled by way of appointment by the Sidney City Council. In accord with state statute, Councilman Hamaker “shall” continue in office until his replacement has been identified, the release said. The appointment will be for the four year term, ending Nov. 30, 2025, less the additional days served in office by Hamaker.

Qualified electors who reside in the third ward of the city of Sidney, Ohio, who may be interested in being considered for appointment to this position should forward a written expression of interest to Kari Egbert, council clerk on or before the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021. The expression of interest should include contact information and background information.

Once the Board of Elections has certified the potential candidates, the candidates will be interviewed by Council. Those interviews will take place at a special meeting of council later in December. The new third ward council member will be selected by Council following those interviews. Council member Hamaker’s term will statutorily end with the swearing in of his replacement.

Qualified electors interested in receiving additional information regarding the vacant Council position or submitting a letter of interest in the position should contact City Council Clerk Egbert. She can be reached by phone 937-498-8148 or email at kegbert@sidneyoh.com