Sidney Historic Theatre continues renovations

SIDNEY — Imagine trying to renovate and operate a 100-year-old theatre in the midst of a pandemic. Like a lot of arts organizations, The Historic Sidney Theatre needs operational support and is asking for gifts during the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day as it continues to refurbish the structure.

“The past 20 months have disrupted arts programming and we are no exception,” said Ian Hinz, executive director of Raise the Roof for the Arts, the organization behind the theatre’s renovations. “The lack of event revenue leaves a hole in our budget. We need help from our supporters during Match Day to keep the lights shining brightly and our expenses covered as we emerge from our construction closure and challenging schedule due to COVID concerns.”

The theatre is hosting events again after undergoing construction to add concrete seating tiers, aluminum railings, new house lighting, new seats, and a fresh coat of paint to the interior of the theatre. The renovations give the 100-year-old theatre a new lease on life and allow for flexible configurations for many inclusive community events. Among the many events and educational opportunities the facility features are theatrical and dance performances, live music, art classes, performance camps, a youth jazz ensemble, and first run movies. The programming is geared toward youth and adults of all ages.

To support the Historic Sidney Theatre on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Theatre noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 w. West Poplar St., Sidney. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.