JC K9 Officer Corey dies

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center P0lice K9 Officer Corey has passed away.

“The Jackson Center Police Department regrets to inform our community of the untimely passing of K9 Corey. K9 Corey succumbed to his injuries after a tragic off duty accident,” said Jackson Center Police Chief Chuck Wirick in a press release. “K9 Corey will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Please keep K9 Corey’s handler, Officer Nick Honeycutt in your thoughts and prayers as well as all members of the Jackson Center Police Department and the community as a whole as we deal with this loss.”

The Southwest Regional K9 Training Group will hold a memorial service in memory of K9 Corey at a later date.

K9 Corey will be cremated thanks to a donation from Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Pets Funeral Home, the release said.