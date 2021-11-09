Council receives water rate update

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Council met Monday night to greet two recently-elected council members and get updated on a new water rate study.

Present as spectators were Tess Elshoff and Don Condon, who won the council seats in an unopposed race Nov. 2. They will step into seats held by council members Don Kuck and Jim Kronenberger, whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Village Administrator Brent Richter reported that the Rural Community Assistance Program of the Great Lakes will come to the Dec. 13 council meeting to inform them on how much wastewater rates would have to be increased to cover a remodeled or replaced wastewater plant.

Richter also said that the new five-year EPA permit for the wastewater plant will be effective on Dec. 1, 2021.

He said that contractor Artesian Water Company had submitted the sole bid for the water treatment plant salt contract. Artesian’s bid was $140 per ton delivered plus free salt tank cleaning. Richter said the cost was up 4.5% from last year. The village uses 800 to 900 tons annually.

Approved was a second reading of an ordinance allowing sale of village property via GovDeals.com in 2022. A third and final reading was approved to transfer Lot 23 at the Bunker Hill Industrial Park from the village to the Community Improvement Corporation in anticipation of its sale.

Tabled was a vote by emergency of the passage of an ordinance to amend 2021 appropriations.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

