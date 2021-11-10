Fort Rowdy Gathering to elect board members

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold a public meeting to elect board members for the 2022 Gathering. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the JR Clarke Library in Covington.

Nominations are being accepted for two open positions, each serving a 3-year term.

Nominees must be a Fort Rowdy Gathering member. Membership is $1 per year and must be paid on or before Nov. 21. Only one member per household can serve on the board at a time.

Nominations may be made at the election meeting, mailed to Fort Rowdy Gathering or emailed to jar2jam1116@gmail.com. All mailed nominations can be sent to Fort Rowdy Gathering, P.O Box 23, Covington OH 45318.

Mailed or email nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19.