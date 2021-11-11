Sidney Alive implements downtown development

SIDNEY — Downtown Sidney has made strides in its renaissance and Sidney Alive hopes to use Match Day gifts to continue its long-term approach that will initiate other successes.

“We will be using the funds to implement our Downtown & Riverfront Development Strategy, including improving aesthetics, connecting the downtown to the Great Miami Riverway and encouraging more places to relax and recreate,” said Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich. “In 2022, we also want to create opportunities for public/private partnerships.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve seen first-hand how this kind of partnership creates change. Both the public and private sectors have interest in the economic health and stability of downtown Sidney. Each sector has a role to play and together we’ll make significant, sustainable change in our community for the better!”

In addition to facilitating collaborations, Sidney Alive promotes downtown retail and restaurant events, as well as hosting some of its own. The upcoming Holiday Lights Grand Illumination takes place on November 24 at 6pm on the square. For the first time, Sidney has been added to the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail published by the Ohio Department of Development.

To support Sidney Alive on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney Alive noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney Alive, 109 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.