Saunders, Tingley to compete in charity Lip Sync Battle

Lip Sync contestant Eddie Saunders will be competing in the SCARF charity Lip Sync Battle with his MMA friend and returning Lip Sync performer Tyson Tingley. Friends since high school, Saunders and Tingley will compete for the title on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets can be purchased from the contestants, and anyone can vote for Saunders and Tingley. Find out more information by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

