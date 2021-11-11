Botkins High School presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’

BOTKINS — Botkins High School will be presenting “Beauty and the Beast” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tickets are available and are $8 per person with preschool-aged children admitted for free.

The cast stars Ben Goettemoeller as the Beast and Ainsley Manger as Belle, and includes Gavin Brown as the narrator; Marcus Altherr as Maurice; Xavier Monnin as Gaston; Hunter Lenhart as Lefou; Aaron Anderson as Lumiere; Gavyn Sanchez as Cogsworth; Emma Steinke as Mrs. Potts; Natalia Wiley as Babette; Ella Aufderhaar as Madame De La Grande Bouche aka the Wardrobe; Brennen Mack as Chip; Brendon Thompson as Monsieur D’Arque; Amelia Greve, Emma Johnson and Rory Mack as silly girls; Amelia Greve as the Enchantress; Sophia Bajwa, Alyson Gerstner, Maguire Maurer, Avery Manger, Raegan Serr and Grace Wiseman as napkins; Sofia Brown, Leah Ivey, Carly Kinsella and Maguire Maurer as wolves; Sophia Bajwa, Makayla Bell, Gavin Brown, Alyson Gerstner, Amelia Greve, Gabrielle Griffith, Emma Johnson, Rory Mack, Avery Manger, Raegan Serr, Cohen Tennant, Brendon Thompson, Danielle Wiley and Grace Wiseman as the townspeople; and Emma Bell, Brooke Black, Ella Boyer, Ben Brown, Sofia Brown, Luke Ellinger, Mya Gillette, Leah Ivey, Carly Kinsella, Emily Luckey, Maguire Maurer, Ava Rigney, Roslin Ruppert, Isabella Serr, Naomi Tennant, Shelby Vaubel, Cash Doseck, Reid Gutman, Grant Luckey, Faith Martin, Hailey Schwind, Mallory Slaven and Zoey Wehrman as kitchen objects.