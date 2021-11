SIDNEY — Wilson Health will host a Drive-Thru Flu Vaccinations event on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. The flu vaccinations will take place on Wilson Health’s main campus, 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney, south side of the Professional Building.

No appointment required. People will remain in their vehicles at all times. Masks required. Bring your insurance card and valid photo ID. Flu vaccinations will be given to those 12 years of age and older.

For more information, visit wilsonhealth.org.