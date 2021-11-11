ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Democratic Party will host a meet and greet with Dayton Mayor, and Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley on Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. at the USWA Local 200L Union Hall at 227 E. South St. in St. Marys, Ohio.

Masks are required; all attendees are assumed to have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

A light lunch and beverages will be provided. Whaley will share her vision to move Ohio forward and fight back against the extreme policies of the Republican supermajority.

The public is welcome to attend.