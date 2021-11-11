Behr honored for 40 years as adviser

FORT LORAMIE — Sally Behr, adviser for the Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club of Fort Loramie, was recently honored for her 40 years as club adviser.

Club President Katelyn DeLoye presented her with the 40-Year Tenure Award from the state of Ohio. The award was supposed to be presented to Behr in 2020, but COVID-19 canceled the 4-H Volunteer Recognition program in Columbus.

The award was given by the General Assembly of the state of Ohio House of Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, 84th District, and Robert R. Cupp, R-Lima, speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. the accolade celebrates Behr’s devotion for assisting her community and exemplifies the tenets of the 4-H mission. She was honored for becoming synonymous with initiative, integrity, intelligence and her productive effort for the 4-H system. Her commitment to the club was also commended.

Brenda Luthman, club adviser, presented Behr with the state of Ohio 4-H pin.\