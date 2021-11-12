Active COVID cases rise by 64 in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Shelby County saw a small increase in active COVID cases this week.

There are currently 567 active COVID cases in the county — up from the 503 cases from last week. There are 6,372 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 6,939 cases of COVID-19 with 251 hospitalizations and 129 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,590,792 total cases of COVID-19, with 81,935 hospitalizations, 10,353 intensive care admissions and 25,282 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,925 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 34.83% of the population and up 98 people since last week. Statewide, 6,559,368 people have been vaccinated, which is 56.12% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 75 new cases were reported from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 7,150 total cases with 426 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

