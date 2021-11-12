Sidney woman arrested for relationship with FL juvenile

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman is facing 18 felony counts for an alleged online relationship with a Florida juvenile.

Brittany Allison Frew, 26 of Pasco Montra Road, was arrested and is being held at the Shelby County Jail after detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served her with an arrest warrant.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were advised by Polk County, Florida that they had issued an arrest warrant for a subject residing in Shelby County and asked for assistance with obtaining a search warrant and arresting the subject.

The arrest warrant was for Frew, who has been charged with 18 felony counts, resulting from an alleged relationship she was having with a 16-year-old male over the internet in Florida. Detectives served a search warrant at Frew’s residence for devices used to communicate with the juvenile and she was arrested without incident. Frew was later interviewed and admitted the relationship with the juvenile.

Polk County advised Frew sent the 16-year-old over 900 inappropriate pictures, had been communicating with the juvenile in several chat apps, text messages, calls and gaming rooms. They had shared pictures and other information with each other for several months.

Frew is being held with no bond and is awaiting extradition to Florida.