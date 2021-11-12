TownPlace Suites by Mariott opens

Sidney — TownePlace Suites Sidney by Marriott, at 420 Folkerth Ave., held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate its opening.

The extended stay hotel offers a spacious living area with a full kitchen (including a full-sized refrigerator, sink, stove, microwave, and dishwasher), complimentary hot breakfast service, and, in good weather, a patio grilling experience. Additional amenities include an indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, laundry facility, and a 24-hour business center to send and receive faxes and emails.

The hotel is conveniently located for out-of-town travelers, at Exit 92 just off Interstate 75, about five minutes from downtown Sidney, and 35 minutes from the Dayton International Airport. The hotel can accommodate business guests for the area’s top businesses, including Airstream, Cargill, Dannon, Emerson and Honda.

As an extended stay location, residents can enjoy the Ohio Towawa Park, architectural points of interest like the downtown Sidney court square buildings, and the Shelby County Historical Society Museum, as well as factory tours of the Airstream plant.

Rates start around $139 per night ($136 per night for Marriott Envoy loyalty members) for a two Queen-sized bed studio for one adult guest.

Discounted monthly rates begin at $99 per night ($97 per night for Marriott Envoy loyalty members).

“We are very happy to be here and be a part of this community,” said General Manager Jennifer Thieman. “The suites offer an extended stay experience that people in this area have been waiting for a long time.”

“Our staff consists of a team of local experts, who are perfect to help people relocating to the area to become acquainted with the community and businesses in town. We are always striving to meet the Mariott standards for cleanliness and service to all of our guests in all of our rooms,” Thieman said.

“Council members are delighted that Sidney’s newest addition to our compliment of overnight accommodations fills a much-needed void. It represents not only the Marriott brand, but provides an extended-stay option that was not previously available,” said City of Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst. “In addition, Sunrise Hospitality’s purchase of the former hotel property that previously stood on that location potentially saved local taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in removal costs, and replaced it with an income generating property that enhances the community. Certainly we commend Mr. Patel and his partners for their achievement.”

“The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Sidney Visitors Bureau are thrilled to welcome TownePlace Suites by Marriott to the Shelby County business community. This beautiful new hotel coupled with its courteous and attentive staff is sure to provide that home away from home comfort desired by today’s business and leisure travelers,” said chamber president Jeff Raible.

Vice president of Sunrise Hospitality, NB Patel, said, “we are excited to open the doors of the brand new TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Sidney, Ohio. The 80-room hotel is the first extended stay property in the area designed for both long-term and short-term guests. With a variety of suites, we aim to offer our guests a comfortable, inviting place to stay. Each room contains a fully equipped kitchen, closet storage system, high speed internet, and state-of-the-art in-room streaming capabilities such as Netflix and Hulu. The property has a 24-hour fitness center, pool, guest laundry facilities, hot breakfast, and outdoor grills for use. We are looking forward to providing an excellent lodging experience for our guests. We appreciate the support from the community, including the Chamber members and Mayor Barnhorst throughout the process.”

“What we are hearing from our travelers who are working in the area is that an extended stay option was not previously available to them, and neither was an option to take advantage of the Marriott’s strong loyalty program. These features help to set us apart from other hotels in the area,” Thieman said.

To learn more about TownPlace Suites Sidney, visit their website at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/daytd-towneplace-suites-sidney/. They can be reached by phone at 937-622-7500.

