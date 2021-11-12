Students recognize veterans

U.S. Army and Desert Storm veteran Leroy Puterbaugh, left, walks with his grandson, Mason Streb, 6, both of Fort Loramie, down a hallway at Emerson Primary school as students clap them out. Emerson students brought their relatives to school on Thursday, Nov. 11, to be recognized for their service. Mason is the son of Franklin and Maggie Streb.

U.S. Air Force veteran Chelsie Murray, left, of Akron, talks with her niece, Nora Helman, 7, of Sidney, during a clap out event at Emerson Primary School. The clap out was held for veterans related to Emerson students. Students with a U.S. veteran relative enjoyed drinks and cookies before being clapped out of the school on Thursday, Nov. 11. Nora is the daughter of Amber Goffena and Brett Helman.

