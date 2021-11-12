Recognizing the branches of the military

Kendall Kinninger, 9, of McCartyville, waves the U.S. Navy’s flag during a Veterans Day program held by Anna Elementary students on Thursday, Nov. 11. Kendall was part of a musical number recognizing all branches of the U.S. military. When a branch of the military’s song was played veterans who served in that branch were asked to stand. Kendall is the daughter of Mason and Kolby Kinninger.

Kendall Kinninger, 9, of McCartyville, waves the U.S. Navy’s flag during a Veterans Day program held by Anna Elementary students on Thursday, Nov. 11. Kendall was part of a musical number recognizing all branches of the U.S. military. When a branch of the military’s song was played veterans who served in that branch were asked to stand. Kendall is the daughter of Mason and Kolby Kinninger. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN111321VetFlagWave.jpg Kendall Kinninger, 9, of McCartyville, waves the U.S. Navy’s flag during a Veterans Day program held by Anna Elementary students on Thursday, Nov. 11. Kendall was part of a musical number recognizing all branches of the U.S. military. When a branch of the military’s song was played veterans who served in that branch were asked to stand. Kendall is the daughter of Mason and Kolby Kinninger. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News