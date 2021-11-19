Downtown Sidney to join the 2021 “Ohio Holiday Lights Trail”

SIDNEY — Downtown Sidney’s annual light display will hold its Grand Illumination at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for the holiday season.

This year’s display features lights and tunnels around the courthouse block. Just before the Grand Illumination, a Reason for the Season program put on by Sidney First United Methodist Church will kick off at 5 p.m. with caroling and special readings.

Downtown Sidney’s Holiday Lights is open from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1. For more information, visit VisitSidneyShelby.com/calendar.

For the first time Downtown Sidney’s Holiday Lights is part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, a compilation of the state’s most impressive light displays curated by Ohio. Find It Here., the state’s tourism division. This year’s holiday lights trail features 43 locations across Ohio, the largest trail since its inception five years ago.

“We are very thankful and excited to be on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail,” Amy Breinich, executive director of Sidney Alive, said. “It’s always a joy to see people enjoying our historic downtown and the magic that the Christmas Season brings.”

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is part of Ohio. Find It Here.’s “Ohio for the Holidays” campaign encouraging residents and visitors alike to enjoy the holiday events, attractions and activities across Ohio.

For more holiday ideas and inspiration, visit Ohio.org and follow @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Visitors to the holiday lights trails are invited to share their holiday adventures on social media using #OhioFindItHere and #OhioForTheHolidays.