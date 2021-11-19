Active COVID cases rise above 600 in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID cases in Shelby County climbed above 600 this week.

There are currently 618 active COVID cases in the county — up from the 567 cases from last week. There are 6,507 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 7,125 cases of COVID-19 with 261 hospitalizations and 130 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,627,051 total cases of COVID-19, with 83,519 hospitalizations, 10,503 intensive care admissions and 25,813 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 17,070 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 35.13% of the population and up 145 people since last week. Statewide, 6,644,915 people have been vaccinated, which is 56.85% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 106 new cases were reported from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 7,379 total cases with 446 hospitalizations and 81 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

