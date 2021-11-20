125 years

November 20, 1896

The work on the Piqua, Sidney and St. Marys Electric Railway is progressing slowly. An effort is being made to collect the second assessment made some time ago. As soon as this is collected, the work of surveying the road will be commenced. It is urged that shareholders pay the assessment as soon as possible that the matter may be pushed.

—————-

A free exhibition of rapid target shooting will be given on the ball grounds east of town at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon by R.O. Heikes, of Dayton. He holds the championship of America and the world’s record of 500 breaks in 37 ¼ minutes; 100 breaks in three minutes and seven seconds, and 181 straight breaks.

100 years

November 20, 1921

The room now occupied by the Thoma Jewelry Store in the Fry Building on the east side of the public square has been rented to a tea company with headquarters in Toledo. The company will open a store in the room within the next few weeks. The Thoma Jewelry Store will be moved into the room now occupied by the Amann Jewelry Store.

—————

George Bush and Bart Saxby, who have been hunting deer in Maine for the past few weeks, arrived home yesterday afternoon. They each brought two deer with them. James M. Stuber, who has also been hunting in Maine, also returned home with one deer.

—————

According to reports, the Piqua High School football team is coming here Friday well supported by their school band and approximately 500 rooters by machines and special car. Piqua has an excellent record this year, not having lost a game, although they have tied several, including a 0 to 0 game with Sidney several weeks ago.

75 years

November 20, 1946

Reports of expenditures in the recent political campaign were filed with the board of elections in advance of the Friday deadline. Among four groups failing to file reports were the Shelby County Democratic Executive Committee, school teachers for the school levy, Sidney Civic Association for recreational bond levy, and city council levy. The Shelby County Republican committee showed receipts of $2,314 with expenditures of $1,999.

—————

Special tribute will be paid to Perry Partington, retiring district deputy grand master of the Third Masonic District for Ohio, when a dinner is held Friday evening at Temperance Lodge. The local group will host the Third District officers and a number of other dignitaries.

50 years

November 20, 1971

Sidney Jaycees were honored in Cincinnati Sunday as one of the top chapters in Ohio at the Ohio Jaycees All-State meeting.

—————

When your family includes four daughters, the odds are that you are likely to become involved in Girl Scouting. This is what happened for Mrs. Joseph H. Wagner, 866 South Main Avenue, a long-time interest which this week led to her being elected president of Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council, Incorporated.

The council includes a ten-county area with headquarters in Lima, where Mrs. Wagner was named to her office Monday evening.

25 years

November 20, 1996

Bill Hefner, who already owns two restaurants- HoBo’s in Jackson Center and the Tiger’s Den in Waynesfield, has agreed to buy Kinninger’s Restaurant in Botkins. The new owner will retain the name, Felicia Elliot of Jackson Center will manage the business. The servers and the cooks have been hired.

—————

“We have a police state in this town instead of police officers,” Boktins village councilman Randy Counts stated. Tempers flared at the council meeting as Mayor Don Doll tried to control the discussion. Central to the issue was newly hired police officer Jeremy Hatfield. He had been quite busy, issuing 1,100 citations including 11 DUI arrests in just the last 6 months with the village, Eugene Drees got mad and left the meeting. The issues will be discussed again at a later meeting,

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

