Funds to help ‘Day at the Lake’ program

SIDNEY — Shelby County Arc will use its Match Day funds to help support the year-round social and recreational programming it offers to individuals with developmental disabilities. The organization also plans to enhance its newest offering, “Day at the Lake,” which had a successful debut this summer at Lake Loramie.

Day at the Lake was a free event for individuals and their families that featured wheelchair-accessible pontoon rides, live entertainment and outdoor games. The event kicked off the organization’s return to regular, in-person programming after more than a year of COVID-related cancellations.

“The weather was perfect, attendance was very good and everyone seemed to really enjoy their afternoon at the lake,” said Kendra Hamaker, executive director. “It’s definitely an event we’ll do again next summer and we’re already thinking about ways to make the day even more fun.”

Shelby County Arc is looking for opportunities to expand and enhance its programming and the additional funding that comes through the generosity of Match Day donors makes that possible.

In addition to Day at the Lake, Shelby County Arc’s programming includes a week-long day camp for students (Summer Recreation Camp), a three-day overnight camp for middle schoolers (Camp Dalanda), monthly nights out for three different age groups (young children, teens and adults), swim and skate nights for families, and a bowling league.

To support Shelby County Arc on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Arc noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Arc, 1200 S. Childrens Home Road, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.