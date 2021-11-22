Botkins man arrested after stabbing

BOTKINS — A Botkins man was taken into custody Saturday evening after a stabbing in Botkins.

Jesse McDermitt, 22, of 202 W. State St., was arrested on felonious assault charges and was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

According to a press release from Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass, the Botkins Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Anna Rescue responded to 202 W. State St. in Botkins, on a report of a stabbing on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:10 p.m.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries from an apparent stabbing.

McDermitt, the suspect, was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

The case remains under investigation at this time.