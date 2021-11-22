Journey 4 Self holds Business After Hours

Journey 4 Self Mental Health Services Owner and LISW-S MJ Carpenter, left, talks with her employee MSW, LSW Christina Phillips, of Huber Heights, during Business After Hours open house at Journey 4 Self on Thursday, Nov. 18. Journey 4 Self offers a wide range of mental health resources. Specialists in adult, teen and child therapy are employed. Phillips trains employees at businesses that may need help learning how to deal with challanging customers or extreme stress. Carpenter has added a coffee and tea bar on the first floor of her business at 121 E. North St. that features local artwork on the walls and places to sit. The tea bar is open to customers and the public.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_4565.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_4575.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_4634.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_4595.jpg Journey 4 Self Mental Health Services Owner and LISW-S MJ Carpenter, left, talks with her employee MSW, LSW Christina Phillips, of Huber Heights, during Business After Hours open house at Journey 4 Self on Thursday, Nov. 18. Journey 4 Self offers a wide range of mental health resources. Specialists in adult, teen and child therapy are employed. Phillips trains employees at businesses that may need help learning how to deal with challanging customers or extreme stress. Carpenter has added a coffee and tea bar on the first floor of her business at 121 E. North St. that features local artwork on the walls and places to sit. The tea bar is open to customers and the public. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN112021JourneyMental.jpg Journey 4 Self Mental Health Services Owner and LISW-S MJ Carpenter, left, talks with her employee MSW, LSW Christina Phillips, of Huber Heights, during Business After Hours open house at Journey 4 Self on Thursday, Nov. 18. Journey 4 Self offers a wide range of mental health resources. Specialists in adult, teen and child therapy are employed. Phillips trains employees at businesses that may need help learning how to deal with challanging customers or extreme stress. Carpenter has added a coffee and tea bar on the first floor of her business at 121 E. North St. that features local artwork on the walls and places to sit. The tea bar is open to customers and the public. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News