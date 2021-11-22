Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:17 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 11500 block of Maplewood Road.

-2:27 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 11700 block of Eilerman Road.

-11:37 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9300 block of Kuther Road.

-11:23 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported onn Knoop Johnston Road.

-8:33 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 21600 block of state Route 706 in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-8:50 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1200 block of Park Street in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:12 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-5:01 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of Dogwood Drive in Fort Loramie.

Crashes

Garrett James Marvin Levering, 26, of DeGraff, was cited with failure to yield from a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:22 p.m.

Levering was stopped at the stop sign on Mason Road at County Road 25A and then proceeded forward and into the pathway of the southbound vehicle on County Road 25A, that was driven by Ann Marie Ziegler, 62, of Sidney, causing Ziegler to hit his vehicle. Levering’s vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the County Road 25A, just south of the intersection. Ziegler’s vehicle came to a stop in the yard on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Ziegler was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health. Her silver 2015 Buick Terrain was towed away by Wrecker’s Towing.

Levering’s blue 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing and Recovery.

According to the crash report, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:29 to to 7:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-10:53 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-12:53 a.m. to 5:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-9:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 25A and Mason Road at 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Complied by Sheryl Roadcap.

