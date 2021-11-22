Alpha Center holds Thanksgiving Dinner

Mason Anderson, left, has gravy poured on his mashed potatoes by volunteer Lindsey Patton, of Anna, during the annual Alpha Center Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday, Nov. 19. The dinner was held at the Alpha Center’s new location on Gearhart Road. The founder of the dinner, Tommy Henderson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, so a prayer was said in his memory. A bouquet of roses was placed on the dish table. A slide show of Henderson photos was also played. Henderson started the meal over 25-years-ago.

