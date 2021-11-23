Technology will connect historical society buildings

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is expert at preserving examples of history’s old technology, but with the addition of a second building, they need newer technology to communicate and operate. Community Foundation Match Day gifts will help staff connect their two facilities with internet, phone and computer upgrades.

“We are going to use the money to purchase equipment that will help our two buildings communicate with each other,” said Tilda Phlipot, executive director. “Our specific museum software requires our computers to be connected to each other to operate properly. The new building needs to have a computer with the software on it because this will become the main location for artifacts. We need updated equipment to make this happen. It will also upgrade our outdated phone system and internet connections.”

The William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center has housed the Society’s offices and exhibits since 2000. The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center is being developed to focus on the unique people and unique accomplishments of past citizens to inspire unique opportunities that lie ahead for our county. Both facilities are located on North Street in Sidney, one block north of the courthouse.

To support Shelby County Historical Society on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County Historical Society noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Historical Society, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.