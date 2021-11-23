“Indians,” left, show the Pilgrims how to hunt during a short production called “The First Thanksgiving” at Christian Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The short play featured kindergarten and first grade classes portraying the Pilgrims fleeing religious persecution in Europe. The Pilgrims were shown getting sick as they crossed the North Atlantic Ocean before they arrived in North America and started to die due to a lack of wilderness survival skills. The Indians then come and teach them the skills they lacked. The play ended with the Pilgrims thanking the Indians by inviting them to a meal where they pray to God together.

“Indians,” left, show the Pilgrims how to hunt during a short production called “The First Thanksgiving” at Christian Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The short play featured kindergarten and first grade classes portraying the Pilgrims fleeing religious persecution in Europe. The Pilgrims were shown getting sick as they crossed the North Atlantic Ocean before they arrived in North America and started to die due to a lack of wilderness survival skills. The Indians then come and teach them the skills they lacked. The play ended with the Pilgrims thanking the Indians by inviting them to a meal where they pray to God together. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN112421IndiansPilgrims.jpg “Indians,” left, show the Pilgrims how to hunt during a short production called “The First Thanksgiving” at Christian Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The short play featured kindergarten and first grade classes portraying the Pilgrims fleeing religious persecution in Europe. The Pilgrims were shown getting sick as they crossed the North Atlantic Ocean before they arrived in North America and started to die due to a lack of wilderness survival skills. The Indians then come and teach them the skills they lacked. The play ended with the Pilgrims thanking the Indians by inviting them to a meal where they pray to God together. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News