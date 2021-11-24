Children benefit from Summer Reading program

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day to raise funds for the Summer Reading program at all six locations and several technology items geared to learning.

“The Summer Reading program has been popular at all of our locations throughout the county. Match Day can help us entice more readers to participate next summer,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “We also need help to purchase a large format printer for our STEM Lab, which is now staffed and beginning to have regular programming, and new levels of Launch Pads and Wonderbooks, which are electronic educational devices.”

Launch Pads are electronic tablets that holds specific learning games offering different levels for children Pre-Kindergarten and older. Wonderbooks are printed books with an electronic reading device, so that children can listen along while reading the story.

“Match Day gifts have helped us provide extra items, not usually covered by our budget,” said Cline.

To support on Shelby County Libraries Foundation Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/ Shelby County Libraries noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Libraries locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia and Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.