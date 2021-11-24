Amos Memorial Library brings back Holiday Open House

SIDNEY — The Holiday Open House returns to the Amos Memorial Public Library this year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Activities will include a Storytime with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at 11:30 a.m., Christmas cookie decorating, ornament painting, and even a petting zoo from Idle Hour Ranch LLC.

“We are so excited to bring back our open house this year at the library! For many years hundreds of patrons have visited us on this special day. In the past we had a live reindeer that children could meet, but this year we are having Christmas on the Farm complete with a full petting zoo! Kids can still make reindeer food and so much more,” Youth Services Director Rikki Unterbrink said. “We are also planning to show off our Makerspace on the Lower Level that just opened. Children can visit the Makerspace and paint a 3-D ornament made on our laser cutter.”

Additional information on the Makerspace will be available during the open house. The Holiday Open House is free and open to the public. All activities are available while supplies last. More information is available on the Shelby County Libraries Facebook page.