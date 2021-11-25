Courtsquare Christmas lights turned on

Camden Lengerich, 2, of Sidney, looks at the Christmas lights shortly after they were turned on during the Grand Illumination Ceremony on the courtsquare. The lights were flipped on at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 24, after the Reason for the Season program put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church. Camden is the son of Ben and Heather Lengerich.

People sing carols during the Reason for the Season program put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church. The program was held on the courtsquare on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

People sing carols during the Reason for the Season program put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church. The program was held on the courtsquare on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Oliver Holescher, 1, son of Carly and Scott Holescher, with grandma Betty Blue, both of Sidney.

Oliver Holescher, 1, son of Carly and Scott Holescher, with grandma Betty Blue, both of Sidney.

