The Nutcracker coming to the Historic Sidney Theatre

Demonstrating a dance from The Nutcracker, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, are Sidney Dance Company members, left to right, Mallory Godwin, 17, Mariana Reese, 17, Anthony Kellner, 17, all of Sidney, Katie Kogge, 17, of Minster, and Cheyenne Maher, 17, of Piqua. Godwin is the daughter of T.J. and Melissa Godwin, she is playing the part of Lead Candy Cane. Reese is the daughter of Lisa and Jerry Reese and is playing the part of Dew Drop. Kellner is the son of Jennifer and Ken Kellner and is playing the part of the Rat King. Kogge is the daughter of Marc and Sheri Kogge and will be playing the Sugar Plum Fairy. Maher is the daughter of Thaleia and Riley Maher and will be playing the part of the Snow Queen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN112621NutcrackerDance.jpg Demonstrating a dance from The Nutcracker, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, are Sidney Dance Company members, left to right, Mallory Godwin, 17, Mariana Reese, 17, Anthony Kellner, 17, all of Sidney, Katie Kogge, 17, of Minster, and Cheyenne Maher, 17, of Piqua. Godwin is the daughter of T.J. and Melissa Godwin, she is playing the part of Lead Candy Cane. Reese is the daughter of Lisa and Jerry Reese and is playing the part of Dew Drop. Kellner is the son of Jennifer and Ken Kellner and is playing the part of the Rat King. Kogge is the daughter of Marc and Sheri Kogge and will be playing the Sugar Plum Fairy. Maher is the daughter of Thaleia and Riley Maher and will be playing the part of the Snow Queen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News