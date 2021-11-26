It’s Brass! It’s Canadian! And it’s Christmas!

SIDNEY — Canadian Brass has performed in virtually every major concert hall in the world, been seen by hundreds of millions of people on television, sold 2 million of its approximately 100 albums worldwide, and contributed nearly 600 new works and arrangements to the brass quintet repertoire. Renowned for genre-bending versatility and joyous performances, the award-winning Brass is almost single-handedly responsible for elevating the art of the brass quintet to what it is today.

Now the world’s most famous brass group comes to the Sidney High School Auditorium for an evening of holiday favorites. Gateway Arts Council is honored to present the world’s best brass ensemble in an amazing night of music celebrating the holidays. The Canadian Brass will be performing its famous Holiday Concerts on Dec. 19, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $ 25 and are available at Gateway Arts Council 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/ and the door the night of the performance.

Canadian Brass is an important pioneer in bringing brass music to mass audiences everywhere. They have sold well over 2 million albums worldwide. They have also toured Australia, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, and South America. They were the first brass ensemble from the West to perform in the People’s Republic of China as well as the first brass group to take the main stage at the venerable Carnegie Hall. On numerous occasions Canadian Brass has been invited by the Canadian Government to play for visiting heads of states, becoming one of Canada’s greatest resources and musical ambassadors.

Millions of television viewers have had Canadian Brass in their homes with appearances on The Tonight Show, Today, Entertainment Tonight, and recently to more than a half billion viewers for Chinese New Year on China’s most popular station. They have appeared as guest artists on Evening at The Pops with John Williams and the Boston Pops, Beverly Sills’ Music Around the World, numerous PBS specials, including a celebrated appearance on Sesame Street, and are frequent guests of many major symphony orchestras. Canadian Brass were the featured artists on the soundtrack to the 1988 film The Couch Trip, starring Dan Aykroyd and Walter Matthau.

Education plays a key role in the story of Canadian Brass and each member is uniquely attuned to training the next generation of players. On their travels around the world, they often pause for masterclasses to work with students. There will be a masterclass for students in the Northern Miami Valley before their concert on the Dec. 19. Interested students or band directors should contact the Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 for information.

The show is being sponsored in part by Emerson Climate Technologies, The Ohio Arts Council, First National Bank of New Bremen, US Bancorp, The Monarch Legacy Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Ron & Nita’s, Gibbs Farms, LLC, Ken and Mary Beth Monnier, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Community Insurance Group, NK Telco., Ruese Insurance, Tom and Pauline Francis, Bill and Mary Lou Francis, Sidney Body Carstar, Steve and Peggy Baker, Osgood State Bank and The Community Grant of the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

For information on the show or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.