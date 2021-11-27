POWER to use funds for grants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way participates in the Community Foundation’s Match Day with gifts supporting its Women’s Initiative group, POWER (Passionate.Optimistic.Women.Encouraging.Results). Established in 2013 with 23 charter members, it has grown to 121 members.

“We will be using the Match Day funds again this year for POWER grants,” said Amy West, POWER Associate and Enhanced Giving Coordinator. “The POWER Advisory Board was able to allocate 18 grants totaling $25,000, using last year’s Match Day gifts.”

POWER accepted applications for annual grants up to $2,000 in July of this year. The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County. POWER grants went to several local schools, as well as family support organizations such as Elizabeth’s New Life Center, Shelby County Libraries, Morgan’s Place Cemetery, Wilson Health Foundation and Sidney Dance Company.

“POWER is a local network of caring, philanthropic women that takes action and addresses the immediate needs of children and their families in our community. Our members take a hands-on approach to driving change in our community by implementing programming and volunteering for events,” added West.

To support Shelby County United Way’s Women’s Initiative group, POWER, on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County United Way noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the office of the Shelby County United Way, 232 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 30 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 30.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. Twenty-three local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.