Governor makes appointments

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made several appointments to committees and councils.

Anthony J. Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, has been appointed to the Federally Subsidized Housing Study Committee for a term beginning Nov. 12, 2021, and continuing at the pleasure of the governor.

Matthew Allan Harrison, of Greenville, has been reappointed to the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council for a term beginning Nov. 12, 2021, and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Rhonda Jane Rich, of Troy, has been reappointed to the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council for a term beginning Nov. 12, 2021, and ending Dec. 31, 2023.