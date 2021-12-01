Christmas arrives in Sidney Saturday

SIDNEY — The 2021 Christmas of Yesteryear and Winter Wonderland Parade is sure to bring some Christmas Cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Sidney.

“There is so much for people to enjoy! You can spend all day downtown enjoying our local businesses and organizations and then top it all off with our delightful community parade!” said Amy Breinich, executive director of Sidney Alive, in a press release.

“Start your day enjoying a Christmas of years gone by with the Shelby County Historical Society,” the release said. See the related story on Page 1 about the event.

Next, pop over to the Amos Memorial Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their annual open house, featuring story time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at 11:30 a.m., Christmas carol sing-along, cookie decorating, STEM – 3D wooden ornament craft, and a petting zoo (with a horse, llama, alpaca, donkey, sheep and goats).

Be sure to fill up at one of our downtown restaurants, check out the window decorations (especially at Ron & Nita’s), and get some shopping done, as well, for that perfect local gift.

Then find your spot for the Annual Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights! Sidney Alive suggests bringing lawn chairs to place on the sidewalks.

“Please remember that spectators are not permitted in the street. We want everyone to safely enjoy the parade for years to come, so that means we all must do our part to put safety first. Please do not leave the sidewalk for any reason,” the release said.

The parade route will begin just south of the Old Shelby County Jail and continue up Main Avenue to North Street where it will pass by the Shelby County Historical Society and on to Ohio Avenue. The parade will officially end at the intersection of South Avenue and South Ohio Avenue (near Job & Family Services).

The parade will step off at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

“After seeing all the entry forms, I’m most excited to see their floats come to life!” said Sidney Alive Event Coordinator Rachel Heckler.

The 2021 Winter Wonderland Parade is presented by Emerson Climate Technologies, celebrating 100 years of the Copeland brand. Emerson Climate Technologies serves as the grand marshal of this year’s parade as well.

“Emerson and Copeland have been such a huge part of the Sidney-Shelby County Community. The company’s willingness to serve our community in so many ways is a great example of how corporations can get involved and truly make a difference. We’re proud to be celebrating with them!” added Breinich.

The community is invited come to Downtown Sidney and enjoy all the wonderful things happening.

“We can’t wait to see everyone downtown” said event Chair Joe Moniaci.

“A big thanks to all of the donors and sponsors who have made for a fabulous year in Downtown Sidney, including Emerson Climate Technologies, city of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, Wilson Health, CBT Solutions on Demand, Victory Machine and Sidney Visitors Bureau!” the release said.

For more information about the parade, Downtown Sidney, how to get involved, or other downtown events, visit www.SidneyAlive.org.