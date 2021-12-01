Versailles man killed in crash

VERSAILLES — A Versailles man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:20 a.m. deputies along with Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue, Versailles Fire Department and the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the 9100 block of Day Road on a single vehicle crash.

Preliminary information revealed that a 2013 Black Chrysler Town and Country Minivan driven by Adam Puthoff, 33, of Versailles, was travelling eastbound on Day Road. Puthoff’s vehicle went off the right side of the road way and struck a guardrail causing it to overturn.

Puthoff succumbed to his injuries on the scene and the Darke County Coroner’s Office responded.

This case remains under investigation.