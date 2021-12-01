Breaking ground on new bank

Breaking ground on a new First National Bank of New Bremen, Botkins Branch are, left to right, President of Ferguson Construction Doug Fortkamp, President of First National Bank of New Bremen Jerry Lehman, Branch Manager Angie Fullenkamp, and Bank Director Tim Klosterman. The ground breaking was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The new bank is scheduled to be ready to serve the Botkins area in July 2022.

