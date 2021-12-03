‘We Need a Little Christmas Concert’ set

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will hold its annual Christmas concert — “We Need a Little Christmas” — at the Connection Church of God on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.

“The Sidney Civic Band is delighted to perform our Annual Christmas concert,” said Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote. “The band will perform selections from both secular and religious genres, celebrating the joy of the season. We are pleased to have two local soloists performing. Gregory Ashe and Pat Trostel will add their vocal styles to our music. Selections for Sunday’s concert include “Holiday Favorites,” “Still, Still, Still,” “C’est Noel,” “Sleigh Ride” and “A Child Is Born,” just to name a few.”

Gregory Ashe is a favorite vocalist with the band and he will be featured on “A Ruth Lyons Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know?,” “White Christmas” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Pat Trostel is a local educator, choir director and theatrical talent. She will be featured in “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

A special guest appearance is planned – their identity is a closely guarded secret! The Connection Point Church of God’s Relay for Life team will provide complementary cookies to thank the audience. The concert is free.