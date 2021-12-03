Rhodes State offering scholarships for short-term certificates

LIMA – Rhodes State College has announced the return of its short-term certificate scholarship program. Students enrolling in one of the following certificate programs and meeting at least one eligibility criteria, will be considered for a $2,000 award. The award will be applied to the expenses of tuition and fees.

Eligible certificate programs, which are tuition free but have a small fee for books, are CPR, Cardiographic Technician Certificate, Advanced EMT, Phlebotomy, Allied Health Profession, Paramedic Certification, Ohio Level I Aggregate Technician and State Tested Nursing Assistant.

Additionally, the following are also eligible for the $2,000 scholarship and other assistance may be available for the remaining costs of the programs of Patient Care Technician, Medical Billing and Coding, Project Management (CAPM), and Cybersecurity Fundamentals

Eligibility criteria (student must meet one of the criteria): currently unemployed; eligible for veteran’s benefits; eligible for TAA

benefits; eligible for Pell Grant; previous foster care participant; eligible for Medicaid; individual with disability

· eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI); eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needed Families (TANF); or eligible for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

For more information, contact Chad Teman at Teman.c@rhodesstate.edu, call 419-995-8320 or going to www.RhodesState.edu/ShortTerm.