On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information

Council will go into an executive session to discuss the appointment of a public official. Upon members emerging from the session, council is expected to adopt two resolutions to elect the mayor and vice mayor of the city of Sidney.

There will also be discussions on the 2022 City Council retreat, council members’ committee assignments and about a special meeting for third ward candidate interviews.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room in City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.

The purpose of the meeting is for providing rules for retention and disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar at the school.

Items on the agenda include administrative and board member reports, setting the date for the reorganizational meeting for 2022, employment, accepting resignations and award service contracts.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission board meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Annex, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include a review of recent surveys, the director’s report, funding approval for Community Housing Impact Preservation (CHIP) Program, 2022 RPC budget and Clinton Township’s zoning text change.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include setting the meeting date and time for the organizational meeting in January; accepting donations; hiring personnel; and approve the treasurer’s reports.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.