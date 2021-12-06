The woes of winter weather

Hello! If you are reading this I will assume that you have successfully come out of your Thanksgiving dinner food coma! Wow! All that yummy food that you look forward to once a year! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving!

December is here and we all know what that means: winter weather! I love the look of a new fallen snow. When you step outside and everything seems so quiet and peaceful. The way the snow sparkles in the moonlight is my favorite.

Although it can be beautiful, let’s be honest, none of us like to drive in it or deal with any type of power outages. There are a few things we can do to be prepared for a possible power outage at home, or if we get stranded out on the roads in bad weather. The Ohio Department of Aging website offers some great examples on how to be prepared. Visit them at www.aging.ohio.gov/safeathome.

This information is good for everyone, not just we lucky ones that are 50 and better! I always keep a blanket, flashlight and extra gloves in my car during winter weather.

Even though it’s winter and the weather can be troublesome at times, we still have a ton of things happening each day at the Senior Center. Come check out our Fitness Room, exercise classes, Billards, Pickleball, Shuffleboard, Card games of all kinds and let’s not forget about the most exciting event of all! Our Christmas dance on Friday, Dec. 10! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Dance begins at 7 p.m. This event is open to the public so stop down to the center and get your ticket! Join in the Ugly Sweater Contest!

If you are looking for a unique gift for that hard to buy for person, why not consider a gift membership to the Senior Center? It is a gift that keeps giving all year long! For more information, call us at 937-492-5266.

Until I see you at the Center, I wish you a very Blessed and Merry Christmas!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

