Fatal crash claims Sidney man’s life

SIDNEY — A Sidney man lost his life in a fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Dingman Slagle Road.

Edward Gunter, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye’s press release.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 2:23 p.m., a vehicle struck a home in the 19,000 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2009 Lincoln MKS had fled from Sidney Police officers, who earlier in the day were making a wellness check on Gunter, and were then later attempting to initiate a traffic stop. The officer attempting to stop the vehicle stated it continued east at nearly 100 mph until the Lincoln drove off the south side of the road and overturned in the 19,000 block. The vehicle continued through a yard and over a driveway until striking a tree and the nearby home. The speed of the Lincoln was so great that the engine separated from the vehicle and continued over 100 feet further down the road after the initial crash.

Along with Sidney Police and deputies, Sidney and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and Spirit Rescue also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.